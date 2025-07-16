Banking service at Colne Town Hall following closure of Santander branch
Leader Times revealed in March that the high street bank had revealed its Church Street branch in the town would be one of 95 to close across the country.
The closure was described as another blow to bank customers in Pendle, who were already reeling from a number in recent years. We revealed in January that The Halifax had informed customers it plans to close its Manchester Road, Nelson, branch on March 4th 2026.
Barclays Bank closed its Nelson and Colne branches in 2019. The banking giant also closed its Barnoldswick branch in 2023.
However, Colne Town Council has moved to ensure Santander will have banking service advice sessions in the town hall each Wednesday, beginning on July 30th.
Colne's Liberal Democrat Councillors have worked to get a Banking Hub in Colne, but the organisation running such hubs says one planned for Nelson will have to serve residents in the whole area.
Town Council chairman Coun. Mary Thomas said: “The town council has negotiated weekly Santander sessions to salvage the best service we can for the people of Colne. We would all have liked a full banking service, but this is better than nothing.”
Coun. Andy Bell, who sits on Pendle and the town council, said: “We will continue to press for a banking hub, as that would provide much better services, including over-the-counter cash handling, but that looks to be a remote possibility at present.”
The Santander service will be available at Colne Town Hall during office hours.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.