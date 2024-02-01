Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The call out applies to all product categories, including food, drink and Specialbuys, and forms part of the supermarket’s ongoing commitment to increase investment in local businesses.

Suppliers based in Lancashire interested in working with Aldi can visit aldi.co.uk/suppliers/becoming-a-supplier to find out more.

The supermarket spent an additional £1.3 billion with British suppliers in 2023.

Aldi works with around 5,000 suppliers across the UK and has been ranked as the best supermarket for conducting relationships fairly and in good faith for a record 10 years in the GSCOP annual survey.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “Longstanding relationships with suppliers are at the heart of our success and we are proud to work with so many British suppliers.”