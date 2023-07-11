Readstone Construction was established on July 9th, 2013, and during its early days, the Altham-based business was primarily recognised for its commercial and industrial design and build projects, a space in which Readstone continues to operate today.

Recently, however, the company has shifted its focus to high-end residential projects and this is the key area they wish to develop as the business enters its next decade.

Simon Whittam, construction director, said: “Ten years really has flown by and we have worked on some incredible projects during this time.

The Readstone team on site at a recent project

“It was post-Covid that we recognised a progressive shift towards more residential projects and decided that this is something we would like to now explore further.

“We have an incredibly loyal team of staff and contractors who are ready to join us in our next chapter and we look forward to working with architects and homeowners across Lancashire and Yorkshire in our new Readstone Residential venture.

“We will still be carrying out commercial projects.”

Recent commercial projects carried out by Readstone include a complete overhaul of Accrington Stanley Football Club’s facilities, including a reconstruction of two of its stands, build of a £2m. sports hub, new hospitality suite and sports bar and more.

