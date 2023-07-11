News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Construction and civil engineering business Readstone celebrates 10 years

A local construction and civil engineering business is celebrating 10 years in business with the launch of a new residential brand.
By Dominic Collis
Published 11th Jul 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 14:32 BST

Readstone Construction was established on July 9th, 2013, and during its early days, the Altham-based business was primarily recognised for its commercial and industrial design and build projects, a space in which Readstone continues to operate today.

Recently, however, the company has shifted its focus to high-end residential projects and this is the key area they wish to develop as the business enters its next decade.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Simon Whittam, construction director, said: “Ten years really has flown by and we have worked on some incredible projects during this time.

The Readstone team on site at a recent projectThe Readstone team on site at a recent project
The Readstone team on site at a recent project
Most Popular

“It was post-Covid that we recognised a progressive shift towards more residential projects and decided that this is something we would like to now explore further.

“We have an incredibly loyal team of staff and contractors who are ready to join us in our next chapter and we look forward to working with architects and homeowners across Lancashire and Yorkshire in our new Readstone Residential venture.

Read More
Tech firm Meritec announces expansion into Burnley Landmark building

“We will still be carrying out commercial projects.”

Recent commercial projects carried out by Readstone include a complete overhaul of Accrington Stanley Football Club’s facilities, including a reconstruction of two of its stands, build of a £2m. sports hub, new hospitality suite and sports bar and more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Recent residential projects include a complete house build in Read in partnership with architects Campbell Driver Partnership, a four-bedroom house build in Hapton with Zara Moon Architects and various new house build and extensions in partnership with Stanton Andrews Architects, Sunderland Peacock and Associates and Peter Hitchen Architects.

Related topics:Lancashire