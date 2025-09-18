Clitheroe estate agents Mortimers to take on 180-mile challenge for Macmillan Cancer Support

A team of estate agents from Clitheroe Mortimers are set to lace up their trainers and hop on their bikes next week for an ambitious 180-mile fundraising challenge.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 140 staff from Mortimers and parent company, Northern Estate Agencies Group, will come together for their second Coffee Cup Relay in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

The team will run, walk and cycle between each of the group’s 36 branches in Lancashire, Greater Manchester, Derbyshire and Yorkshire, aiming to raise thousands for the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking place between 22 to 26 September, the relay will begin in Clitheroe on Monday September 22nd, where the team will start the mammoth journey with a 10.2 mile walk to the Mortimers branch in Blackburn.

Mark Manning and colleague from Mortimers in training

The Blackburn team will then run 5.2 miles to Accrington, before other teams then make the route across Lancashire and into Yorkshire, where the relay will end in Leeds on September 26th.

NEAG hopes to raise £10,000 for Macmillan, building on the success of its first Coffee Cup Relay in 2023.

Stacey Rhodes, senior relationship fundraising manager at Macmillan, said: “After the incredible success of the first event, we know the team will do us proud. If they hit their £10,000 target, it could fund our online community forum for 15 days, helping over 20,000 people affected by cancer to share experiences and find support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Manning, managing director of NEAG, added: “My own family has been personally affected by cancer, so I know how devastating it can be and how much difference Macmillan’s incredible support makes. Many of our colleagues have similar stories, which is why this challenge is so important to us.”