Burnley businesswoman Saira Hussain advises government on its Get Britain Working: Reforming Jobcentres

A Burnley businesswoman Hussain has played a significant role in shaping the recommendations of the government’s recent inquiry on ‘Get Britain Working’ reforms.

Saira Hussain, the owner of HAD and CO, a female-led architectural practice with locations in Burnley, Blackburn, and Manchester, was speaking in Westminster in her capacity as Employment Policy chairperson at the Federation of Small Businesses.

She provided testimony to the Work and Pensions Committee, focusing on the challenges faced by small businesses when recruiting through Jobcentres. Her insights and experiences as a business owner and employer in the North West proved invaluable to the inquiry.

Saira said: “It was a privilege to contribute to the Work and Pensions Committee's inquiry. My testimony centred on the challenges small businesses encounter when recruiting through Jobcentres. It's gratifying to see the recommendations accepted, and I'm hopeful that they will lead to more effective outcomes for both businesses and job seekers.”

In its summary, the committee stated that: “For millions of people, Jobcentres are their main point of contact with the social security system. They should be a valuable and impactful public service, supporting people to find employment.

“However, Jobcentres are not working. Rather than centres for jobs, they have become centres for monitoring compliance with benefit conditions.”

Hussain’s contributions reflect her commitment to fostering a thriving business environment and addressing employment challenges faced by small businesses. Her active involvement in various organisations further demonstrates her expertise and dedication to shaping effective employment policies.

She is also a member of the UK Policy Committee at the FSB and the Expert Employment Advisory Board YFT.