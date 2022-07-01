Louisa Scanlan of Collaborate Business Solutions, is one of over 3,500 Lumina Practitioners working across 40 countries.

The award was presented at a glittering ceremony at Twickenham Rugby Stadium as the highlight of the Lumina Connect two-day conference. It recognises contribution to the growth of Lumina Learning around the world, being an excellent brand ambassador and adding value to the Lumina Learning range of offerings.

Lumina Learning is a global provider of innovative personalised selection and development solutions for individuals, teams, and organisations. They design and deliver cutting-edge products based on an integrated suite of digital psychometric resources which specialise in organisational transformation.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louisa Scanlan receiving her Lumina award

The judges remarked on Louisa's very creative initiatives, such as her Lumina Spark Advent Calendar, which was a social media daily campaign with 24 video posts highlighting the 24 Lumina Spark qualities. They recognised Louisa's commitment and impact on her clients in delivering lasting solutions and her strong submission.

The Practitioner Award follows prestigious client wins this past year for Collaborate, with World Wildlife Fund (WWF), The Children’s Society, NHS and Arla Foods being amongst her portfolio of client instructions.