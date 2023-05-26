The event, organised by colleagues at Sagar Insurances in Padiham, drew 93 general knowledge buffs from businesses across East Lancashire and beyond.

Managing director Neil Baxter said: “It was great to see so many people associated with our business at the quiz night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sagar has a special connection to Ukraine through our former owner whose wife has family roots there and since the war began, we’ve thought how our community can help.

Sagar Insurances managing director Neil Baxter and colleagues Clarissa Taylor and Emily Haire who helped organise the event

“We are delighted our quiz night achieved so much and gave everyone a chance to contribute to the amazing humanitarian effort.

“We were humbled by the generosity shown on the night and from local businesses who supported us with prizes for the raffle. Thanks to everyone involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil, who heads up a team of 20 at the firm’s base on Shuttleworth Mead Business Park, added: “We have supported many charities over the years and contributing towards this challenge of sending ambulances to Ukraine provides a meaningful way our business and community can help those in caught up in the conflict.”

Sagar, which has corporate, business and personal insurance customers across Burnley, East Lancashire and the UK, is part of The County Group.

A team at the quiz

Across the Group colleagues are backing the drive to support British Ukrainian Aid and raise £30,000 for two second-hand ambulances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fundraising is spearheaded by commercial director Paula Williams and her husband Paul who plan to drive the vehicles themselves to the Polish-Ukrainian border.

The County Group, backed by Global Risk Partners, has seen an excellent response across its 40 branches. So far £14,000 has been raised.

CEO Alastair Christopherson said: “The County Group brings prides itself on being part of the community with each office doing their bit to support local causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are part of a global community shocked by the atrocities in Ukraine. The medical infrastructure has suffered badly and 4x4s are being used to rescue casualties. This is where the ambulances will come into their own.

“We all wish to congratulate our Burnley office on the resounding success of their quiz night giving such a fantastic boost to the appeal.”