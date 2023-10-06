News you can trust since 1877
Care company Townfield Care set to create new jobs in Burnley after securing new contract with Lancashire County Council

Residential care, home care and dementia care specialists, Townfield Care, have secured anew £12million contract with Lancashire County Council, which will see them expand theirservices into Burnley and create new jobs.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 6th Oct 2023, 16:51 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 16:55 BST
The open contract will also allow the family owned company to recruit 60 new members of staff to provide home care across Hyndburn, Rossendale and the Ribble Valley. Townfield Care is looking for adults aged 18 plus to join the team on an apprenticeship, with the opportunity to earn while they learn, achieving a diploma in Health and Social Care.

Qualified carers are also being encouraged to apply for the new positions. The new contract comes following the end of Townfield Care’s previous deal with Lancashire County Council, which was agreed in 2018.

Director Michael Timmins said: ““This latest round of funding will allow us to expand into Burnley and we would like to encourage people in the local area to apply and join our team.”

