13 photos as couple marry at Hurstwood Church in Worsthorne and hold reception in 1882 Lounge at Burnley Football Club
Twenty eight years after they got engaged Darren Beeston and Julie Forrest have become ‘Mr and Mrs.’
By Sue Plunkett
Published 4th Oct 2023, 11:54 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 11:55 BST
The happy couple tied the knot at Hurstwood Church in Worsthorne and Julie’s cousin, Eddie Cliff. officiated at the ceremony. They threw a reception for family and friends in the 1882 Lounge at Burnley Football Club.
Here is a selection of lovely photos from the couple’s big day.
