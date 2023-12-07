The chief executive of Burnley-based furniture manufacturer Panaz was one of six North-West figures to win a comforting national industry award.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Launched as part of the 60th anniversary celebrations of The Furniture Makers’ Company, the City of London livery company and charity for the furnishing industry, the ‘60 for 60’ campaign recognises 60 of the most accomplished and promising young people in the sector.

From product designers, cabinetmakers and technical developers to logistics professionals, commercial managers and operations directors, the awards showcase a diverse range of career opportunities within the sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thirty-five-year-old Rollie Attard, CEO of Hapton-based fabrics supplier Panaz, impressed the judges by spearheading a strategic plan to drive the future growth of the business, including recruiting key personnel in the UK and Germany, restructuring the UK sales team and establishing a London showroom.

Amanda Waring, Master of the Furniture Makers’ Company, with some of the winners of the Furniture Makers’ Company’s ‘60 for 60’ in the North West: (L to R) Sam Coggin, Mark Denby, Nathan Whiffing, Hannah Shore and Jordan Hargadon

Rollie said: “This recognition reinforces my passion for innovation and design, motivating me to contribute further to our dynamic industry. We can all craft a future where creativity meets functionality, and where every product tells a story.”

The North West winners, employed at furniture and furnishings firms across the region, were: Hannah Shore, sleep knowledge and research manager at Silentnight Group in Preston; Jordan Hargadon, new product development team leader at Silentnight Brands in Lancashire; Mark Denby, head of sales for Saxon Furniture in Bolton; Nathan Whiffing, design and technical manager at Redwood TTM in Warrington; Rollie Attard, CEO of Panaz in Burnley; and Sam Coggin, director of Coggin SOS in Preston.

Expert judges from within the industry reviewed the submissions and selected the winners who were announced at a special ‘60 for 60’ awards ceremony held in the City of London on December 5th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda Waring, Master of The Furniture Makers’ Company, said: “We received hundreds of entries for ’60 for 60’, ranging from wood working to carpet and textile design, showing not only the vibrancy and diversity of British talent, but also that the industry continues to offer exciting and rewarding career opportunities.