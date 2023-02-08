The supermarket ran a campaign on social media to identify good causes across the UK and spread some cheer when needed most.

James Anderson’s Depher CIC UK in Burnely benefited from the initiative, which saw more than £10,000 in total donated to organisations up and down the country.

Launched in 2017, the charity works to support the local community by help to provide free plumbing and heating services during winter months to elderly and disabled members across the country.

James Anderson, photographed at his office for Depher, in Burnley

James Anderson, founder of Depher CIC, said: “Like many others, our community has faced unprecedented challenges over the past year. I would like to thank Aldi for this generous donation which will help us to support even more people in need.”

Liz Fox, corporate responsibility director at Aldi UK, said: “We know that the festive period will have been a particularly challenging time for so many this year, which is why we were even more committed to giving back to the communities we serve.

“We hope this donation helped Depher continue their incredible work, supporting those in Burnley who need it most.”

Aldi’s Emergency Winter Foodbank Fund also saw the supermarket donate £250,000 to charities, foodbanks, and community groups in the build up to Christmas, alongside donating surplus food from all its 990 UK stores.

Charity champions from Whitworth Community High School also recently met James Anderson, and presented him with a £1,000 cheque.

