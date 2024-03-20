Burnley's CoolKit appointed to Ford Pro Convertor Program

Burnley company CoolKit, a specialist in temperature-controlled vans, has been recognised by Ford Motor Company as one of their preferred Ford Pro Convertor.
By Dominic Collis
Published 20th Mar 2024, 14:41 GMT
The Ford Pro Convertor Agreement is entered into with convertors that are acknowledged by Ford to be delivering the highest quality products and supplying converted vehicles that are expected to improve customer satisfaction and productivity.

CoolKit gained its recognition after careful inspection by Ford of their engineering capability, design and build process controls, and quality control procedures, the findings of which confirmed to Ford that its conversions exceeded their expectations.

CoolKit’s founder and chief executive Rupert Gatty holds the recognition certificate alongside Ford Pro Special Vehicles’ Jonathan MundyCoolKit’s founder and chief executive Rupert Gatty holds the recognition certificate alongside Ford Pro Special Vehicles’ Jonathan Mundy
Daniel Miller, CoolKit’s Managing Director, said: “Being designated as a Ford Pro Convertor is a great opportunity to build further on our relationship with Ford. It’s also a highly sought after seal of approval endorsing the quality of our engineering and manufacturing, which we are very proud of.

“Alignment with a world-class manufacturer like Ford underlines the high standards we uphold, adding further assurance to our customers.”

