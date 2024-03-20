Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Ford Pro Convertor Agreement is entered into with convertors that are acknowledged by Ford to be delivering the highest quality products and supplying converted vehicles that are expected to improve customer satisfaction and productivity.

CoolKit gained its recognition after careful inspection by Ford of their engineering capability, design and build process controls, and quality control procedures, the findings of which confirmed to Ford that its conversions exceeded their expectations.

CoolKit’s founder and chief executive Rupert Gatty holds the recognition certificate alongside Ford Pro Special Vehicles’ Jonathan Mundy

Daniel Miller, CoolKit’s Managing Director, said: “Being designated as a Ford Pro Convertor is a great opportunity to build further on our relationship with Ford. It’s also a highly sought after seal of approval endorsing the quality of our engineering and manufacturing, which we are very proud of.