In the running for not just one but two awards at the ceremony, the centre came up on top winning both titles at this year’s SCEPTRE Awards, hosted by Retail Destination in London on Wednesday night.

Awarded the Diversity and Inclusion Scheme, judges were impressed by its commitment to becoming an inclusive shopping destination, with a particular focus on making the centre autism friendly. Alongside this, Charter Walk’s ‘Budding Burnley’ allotment also got recognition, being the first ever allotment in a shopping mall.

Charter Walk was also the lucky recipient of the Manager of The Year award, for Medium Centres.

Debbie Hernon (centre) of Charter Walk Shopping Centre Burnley at this year's SCEPTRE awards in London

Centre manager Debbie Hernon’s focus on making Charter Walk autism friendly by securing funding for a sensory room and Change Place facilities shone in judges’ eyes, awarding her the coveted award. Debbie describes herself as a ‘massive advocate for inclusivity’, and her efforts have been truly outstanding.

Debbie said: “We are absolutely delighted to win these two prestigious National Shopping Centre Awards that give us the recognition for how inclusive we have made our community shopping centre.

“As somebody who is extremely passionate about welcoming all visitors, I’m really glad we are inspiring other towns.”

Coun. Mark Townsend, Burnley Council's executive member for economy and growth, commented: “It's great to see Charter Walk winning more national awards. It shows the centre is being managed and run in an imaginative and inclusive way, and delivers a warm and welcoming shopping centre enjoyed by visitors from a wide area.”