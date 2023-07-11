The campaign is offering 50 free ‘try before you buy' day passes on offer for local businesses, from start-ups to larger enterprises, throughout August - plus a chance to win a month's free Business Club membership.

The campaign, running in conjunction with the Burnley Express, will see the day passes available on a first come, first served basis, with interested parties able to experience a full day of facilities at The Landmark, which was recently named as one of the top 10 in the UK by The Daily Express.

Burnley’s award winning The Landmark has launched a campaign to celebrate International Co-Working Day.

Located in the heart of the town centre, The Landmark is situated in the former Burnley Grammar School Grade II listed building. It has undergone a £2.5million restoration project, with phase one seeing the introduction of the Business Club and phase two welcoming the 1873 Wing, Burnley's newest event destination for weddings, christenings and other celebrations.

The Landmark's Business Club, which boasts over 100 members, offers a number of services and spaces including co-working, fixed desk memberships, virtual offices, meeting rooms, private offices, event and conference facilities, as well as access to The Lounge which offers a range of hot drinks, snacks and a fully licenced bar.

Any businesses, large or small, looking to take advantage of the offer can sign up via The Landmark's Eventbrite page