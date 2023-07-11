News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Burnley's award winning The Landmark business centre launches campaign to celebrate international 'co working day'

Burnley’s award winning The Landmark has launched a campaign to celebrate International Co-Working Day.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 11th Jul 2023, 14:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 14:33 BST

The campaign is offering 50 free ‘try before you buy' day passes on offer for local businesses, from start-ups to larger enterprises, throughout August - plus a chance to win a month's free Business Club membership.

Read More
Work begins to demolish Centenary Way roundabout as part of £6m. Town 2 Turf sch...

The campaign, running in conjunction with the Burnley Express, will see the day passes available on a first come, first served basis, with interested parties able to experience a full day of facilities at The Landmark, which was recently named as one of the top 10 in the UK by The Daily Express.

Burnley’s award winning The Landmark has launched a campaign to celebrate International Co-Working Day.Burnley’s award winning The Landmark has launched a campaign to celebrate International Co-Working Day.
Burnley’s award winning The Landmark has launched a campaign to celebrate International Co-Working Day.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Located in the heart of the town centre, The Landmark is situated in the former Burnley Grammar School Grade II listed building. It has undergone a £2.5million restoration project, with phase one seeing the introduction of the Business Club and phase two welcoming the 1873 Wing, Burnley's newest event destination for weddings, christenings and other celebrations.

The Landmark's Business Club, which boasts over 100 members, offers a number of services and spaces including co-working, fixed desk memberships, virtual offices, meeting rooms, private offices, event and conference facilities, as well as access to The Lounge which offers a range of hot drinks, snacks and a fully licenced bar.

Any businesses, large or small, looking to take advantage of the offer can sign up via The Landmark's Eventbrite page by clicking HERE

Businesses looking to reserve a spot at the open day can click HERE for tickets and information.

Related topics:Burnley