A Burnley woman has been recognised in the Inspirational Business Women in STEM and Construction list at the House of Lords.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saira Hussain was feted after she expanded her architectural practice HAD & CO across the North West, which has worked on hundreds of projects in her hometown of Burnley, as well as the Royal Exchange building in Manchester and various art spaces in Hackney Wick, London.

With a diverse range of experience that includes new builds, supported living, and sculptures, Saira and business partner Nixie Edwards are also passionate about mentoring young people, particularly women, and guiding them into the architectural industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saira Hussain and university friend BBC 2 Your Home Made Perfect presenter, Julian Mcintosh

Saira said: “I am absolutely thrilled to receive this acknowledgment, as it brings attention to the representation of women in architecture and construction. It also serves as a message to others that if I can achieve this, so can you. I’m just a girl from Burnley who dared to dream.

“I remember when I was in high school, I had a general idea of what I wanted to pursue but needed direction. The deputy head at my school, Mrs Altham, took the time to find information about architecture for me; she even printed materials from the internet and brought them to my home. That was a pivotal moment for me.

“We need to provide similar support at the school level, encouraging young people, especially girls, to believe that they too can succeed in this field.”

Hosted by Baroness Sandy Verma and Dr. Roni Savage, the event championed the role of women in STEM and construction, celebrated their achievements, and fostered new opportunities.