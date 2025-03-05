The founder and driving force behind one of Burnley’s most successful private enterprises – the award-winning Crow Wood Leisure – is to retire after 25 years.

Andrew Brown, who transformed a dairy farm on the banks of the River Calder into a multi-million pound hotel and leisure complex, has handed the reins of his empire to son Oliver (36).

It has been a remarkable journey for Andrew (67) who founded Crow Wood after he sold his late father’s office supplies business, FH Brown, in December 1997, with brother David.

Andrew and Oliver spoke to the Burnley Express about the move, which will still see Andrew on-site most days, in his new capacity as chairman and ‘head gardener’.

It has been a busy recent period for the business, which in the last few years has navigated Covid, the £13.7m. creation of a new hotel and a £19.5m. redevelopment of the gym and spa.

Andrew said: “Oliver has been working by my side here at Crow Wood for the last 13 years so it seems like a natural progression. The responsibiulty for running the business will pass to Oliver. I’m quite relaxed about it.

“I’ll still be coming in using the gym, pottering around mainly outside doing maintenance and looking after the grounds which I enjoy.

“Oliver has been involved in developing the business as we’ve expanded over the years. Oliver helped to design, commission and build the football centre back in 2011, and was with me during the spa renovations, hotel build and latterly spa extension which we completed last year.”

Andrew went on to say he was extremely pleased with the “incredible feedback” from customers who travel from across Lancashire, Yorkshire and further afield to visit the updated facilties.

Following on from his father, Oliver added: “I’ve very big shoes to fill following my father. It’s exciting, we’ve got a stable management team, new facilties which we’re looking to fully embed over the next couple of years. We’ve spent an awful lot of money on the business in recent years and now have to consolidate and maximise. Plenty to do.”