CoolKit, the UK’s largest specialist in temperature-controlled vans, has acted quickly and implemented a robust recovery plan to enable the business to remain operational in the immediate aftermath of the fire.

Production and operations have successfully been relocated to its second unit on the same industrial estate as the effected unit.

CoolKit is also searching for new premises and expects ‘business as usual’ will resume by the end of September.

CoolKit is back in business following a devastating fire in Burnley

Work this week focused on completing orders that were in progress within the workshop. Once this work is finished production will move on to addressing the order book.

Managing Director Daniel Miller said: “Firstly, the senior team would like to express our sincerest thanks to everyone who is part of the team at CoolKit.

“We acted quickly over the weekend to put in place a robust and staged recovery plan which means that the business has been able to remain operational.

“The company has in place comprehensive insurance and we will use this to ensure we get back to full production as soon as possible.

“Part of this is keeping our colleagues secure and safe in their roles and ready to return to work as soon as they are needed.”

Daniel added: “To ensure we meet our ongoing production requirements efficiently we will implement an increased operational schedule.”

CoolKit is to keep its customers and suppliers regularly updated on its progress and inform them of any changes in requirements or potential impact on its collaboration.”

This time last year, CoolKit, which was launched in 2005, reported record sales orders of more than £20million.

Founder and chief executive Rupert Gatty said: “We have in place ambitious growth plans and despite this setback they remain unchanged. Together we can and will get through this period and build back an even better CoolKit.”

Eight fire crews were called to the blaze at the CoolKit premises on the Rossendale Road industrial estate.

He added: “We are now looking for vacant premises in Burnley or nearby that would be suitable for building our renowned refrigerated van conversions.

“The business is looking for 30,000 to 60,000 square feet, ideally with significant parking for our workforce of approximately 100 staff and with several acres of adjacent land for parking our stock of vans securely, and a three-phase mains supply.

“Thanks to a robust response from our employees, contractors and leadership team here at CoolKit we have been able to remain operational throughout this period, but early occupation of additional premises will help to ensure we are able to fulfil our full order book and continue on our growth trajectory.”

If you are able to help please contact [email protected]

CoolKit recently announced it was launching a recruitment drive following a significant period of growth which saw a record order intake worth more than £20m. last year.

