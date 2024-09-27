Burnley PVCu company VEKA scores a hat-trick of G Award nominations
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
OMNIA, VEKA’s latest innovation, is nominated for Product of the Year, while the campaign to promote the product is also in line for commendation as Promotional Campaign of the Year.
The release of OMNIA this year was a result of four years’ of research and innovation intended to revolutionise the industry, offering a suite of double-rebated, double-flush extrusions for every application that is fit for the future.
Neil Evans, managing director of VEKA plc, said: “The G Awards is a highlight of the glass and glazing calendar and is one of the industry’s most highly respected events, so we are delighted to be nominated for three categories.
“VEKA is committed to leading innovation and sustainability in our sector, so it is extremely rewarding to be recognised by the G Awards as being a force in these areas.”
VEKA Recycling, which was brought under the umbrella of VEKA plc in January this year, is shortlisted for Sustainability Initiative of the Year, as the company develops and enhances its closed-loop system in its sustainability endeavours.
The G Awards is dedicated to rewarding innovational and exceptional performance, and VEKA is proud to be considered among the best in the industry.
The fenestration giant is a main sponsor for the 2024 edition of the G Awards, which is now in its 20th year as a celebration of the glass and glazing industry.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.