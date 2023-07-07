Councillors had to abandon debating the applications for the Mode and Proj3kt entertainment venues in Hammerton Street, Burnley.

But the two licences were transferred to joint owner Jason McQuoid’s company Mode Property Ltd allowing the clubs to stay open.

Mode Nightclub in Hammerton Street, Burnley

East division’s licensing sergeant Gary Hennighan had lodged objections to the moves on the grounds the police had concerns they would undermine licensing objectives of the prevention of crime and disorder.

They alleged the two nitght spots had become magnets from drug dealing and violence, but correct procedures regarding the objections had not been followed by Burnley Council officers.

The premises licences had on lapsed on May 30, and had the police’s objections been upheld and the transfers blocked the two clubs could have been forced to close.

Mr McQuoid’s wife Rebecca – the designated premises supervisor at both clubs – had rejected the police claims as ‘ridiculous’ and not relevant to a simple administrative process.

The objections were due to be heard on Wednesday Burnley Council’s Licensing Act 2003 Sub-Committee.

But after more than 90 minutes of legal argument in the absence of councillors the meeting did not go ahead.

The committee’s legal advisor Sajada Khan read out this statement: “Due to a matter of legal procedure which has arisen this morning this means that as a matter of law the hearing cannot take place today.”

This meant that the transfer of the licences went ahead allowing Mode and Proj3kt to continue operating as normal.

Mrs McQuoid said: “After full consideration of the legal framework it was found that there was no hearing to be heard.”

Sgt Hennighan said: “We are now considering our position.”

A Burnley Council spokesperson said: “Due to an administrative error, the objections from the police to both transfer applications were accepted out of time.

“We will continue to work with the police to address any issues concerning public safety and anti-social behaviour associated with these premises.”

Sub-committee chairwoman Coun. Anne Kelly said: “We are just disappointed the hearing cannot go ahead.

