Organised by the largest aircraft manufacturer in the world, Airbus is giving students the chance to attend a virtual work experience which provides an understanding of the exciting world of aerospace and the career opportunities that it could lead to.

Antony Higginbotham MP who has highlighted the opportunity said: “I’m determined to see our younger generations benefit from our fantastic local aerospace sector.

" We’re home to some of the most advanced sites in the world and apprenticeships are vital to building on that. This programme is also about encouraging youngsters into STEM subjects which we know leads to high skilled, high paid work.”

The Airbus Virtual Work Experience will take place from 4th - 15th July with anybody able to apply. Registrations close on 29th June.