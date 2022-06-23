Burnley MP champions work experience opportunity for budding teenage engineers

An opportunity for budding engineers in Burnley and Padiham, between the ages of 14 and 19, and those interested in the aerospace sector, is up for grabs.

By Sue Plunkett
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 3:05 pm
Updated Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 3:05 pm

Organised by the largest aircraft manufacturer in the world, Airbus is giving students the chance to attend a virtual work experience which provides an understanding of the exciting world of aerospace and the career opportunities that it could lead to.

Read More

Read More
Opportunity of a lifetime for Burnley singer chosen to perform at Glastonbury

Antony Higginbotham MP who has highlighted the opportunity said: “I’m determined to see our younger generations benefit from our fantastic local aerospace sector.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham is championing a project, organised by the largest aircraft manufacturer in the world, Airbus to give students the chance to attend a virtual work experience which provides an understanding of the exciting world of aerospace

" We’re home to some of the most advanced sites in the world and apprenticeships are vital to building on that. This programme is also about encouraging youngsters into STEM subjects which we know leads to high skilled, high paid work.”

The Airbus Virtual Work Experience will take place from 4th - 15th July with anybody able to apply. Registrations close on 29th June.

You can apply using the following link: www.springpod.com/virtual-work-experience/aerospace-work-experience

Antony HigginbothamBurnleyAirbusPadiham