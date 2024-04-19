Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Long-Term Plan for Towns fund could help pay for more CCTV, lighting and town centre wardens, suggested Antony Higginbotham during a Facebook live Q&A with the public last night.

He was responding to Burnley businessman Francesco Tutrone, who asked if some of the money could go towards making the “streets safe again [and] free from theft and addiction”, which he believes are “ruining our town”. Francesco spoke to the Burnley Express on Tuesday after his business, Ballaro' Restaurant, suffered four burglaries in as many days earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Writing on Facebook, he highlighted that “businesses are getting broken into regularly at the moment”.

Ballaro' Italian restaurant in Burnley has suffered four break-ins in four days this month.

Commenting on the suggestion to invest in more crime prevention measures, Mr Higginbotham replied: “I think that is an excellent proposal. You look at the things that make a difference to a town centre and the whole town. What makes people proud to live here and want to live here and want to stay here? A big part of it is: do people feel safe? Is it safe?

“I've raised this with the police; they're doing a lot of work on this. They have raised the number of officers and PCSOs looking after the town centre.

"But there is definitely some work we can do using the £20m. Long-Term Plan for Towns fund to address crime and safety. Some of that might be CCTV and lighting in the right places. Some of it might be, do we want town centre wardens, who you will find in other towns and cities, people who will work with the police? It is an extra visible group of people who just help deter crime, [and] work with shops and retailers and coffee shops. So yes, I'm 100% with you."

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad