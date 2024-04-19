Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham: Let's spend some of the £20m. Long-Term Plan fund on making the town safer
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Long-Term Plan for Towns fund could help pay for more CCTV, lighting and town centre wardens, suggested Antony Higginbotham during a Facebook live Q&A with the public last night.
He was responding to Burnley businessman Francesco Tutrone, who asked if some of the money could go towards making the “streets safe again [and] free from theft and addiction”, which he believes are “ruining our town”. Francesco spoke to the Burnley Express on Tuesday after his business, Ballaro' Restaurant, suffered four burglaries in as many days earlier this month.
Writing on Facebook, he highlighted that “businesses are getting broken into regularly at the moment”.
Commenting on the suggestion to invest in more crime prevention measures, Mr Higginbotham replied: “I think that is an excellent proposal. You look at the things that make a difference to a town centre and the whole town. What makes people proud to live here and want to live here and want to stay here? A big part of it is: do people feel safe? Is it safe?
“I've raised this with the police; they're doing a lot of work on this. They have raised the number of officers and PCSOs looking after the town centre.
"But there is definitely some work we can do using the £20m. Long-Term Plan for Towns fund to address crime and safety. Some of that might be CCTV and lighting in the right places. Some of it might be, do we want town centre wardens, who you will find in other towns and cities, people who will work with the police? It is an extra visible group of people who just help deter crime, [and] work with shops and retailers and coffee shops. So yes, I'm 100% with you."
His comments follow a string of other break-ins in the past six months, including at Sanctuary, William's Lounge Bar, Electric Circus and Bar Mojitos. Keira Crossley, co-owner of William's Lounge Bar, said she believes thieves are “100% getting bolder” due to a lack of deterrent.