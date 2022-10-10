The week saw dozens of companies in the borough meet to discuss hot topics, share best practice and make new connections.

Burnley-based Holker, the town’s largest IT company, hosted a session focused on cyber security – and why it should be a priority.

Matthew Metcalfe, managing director of Holker, said: “Cyber attacks come in many shapes and sizes – but 81% of UK data breaches are caused by human error.

Holker IT hosted a session on cyber security as part of Burnley Business Week

“Staff using weak passwords or simply opening emails and links they shouldn’t can be catastrophic to a business.”

Among real-life examples of ‘war rooms’ during cyber recovery and the real-life cost to businesses, the Holker team told delegates about the benefits of Cyber Essentials – a recognised accreditation, which educates employees on the dangers of cyber attacks and reduces the risk of someone being phishing prone by 50%.

Although small and medium-sized business customers have resource and budget constraints, Matthew warned that they need to be able to fortify their security just as much as large organisations.

According to Deloitte, 91% of security breaches start with a phishing attack to an unsuspecting victim and, according to Holker’s experience in dealing with the aftermath of cyber attacks and recovery, they can cost businesses tens of thousands of pounds.

Matthew added: “We are experts when it comes to dealing with cyber recovery – but by then the horse has already bolted. Businesses can take simple steps to ensure their business is protected against potential threats – and the best way is to educate staff.

“Cyber Essentials involves working with employees to identify attacks via email, social media, impersonation, and malicious documents and creates a culture change within your business.

“Not only does it save the business potentially tens of thousands of pounds in data loss, downtime and cost of recovery, taking these measures also proves to customers that you have taken the necessary steps to protect their data.”

