Burnley Council has pledged its full support for Burnley BID 2, which could unlock over £1.5 million in additional investment for the town.

A ballot for Burnley BID 2 is currently underway. If successful, it will enable the BID to continue its support for local businesses and organisations for another five years, extending through to 2030.

The council has praised the positive impact Burnley BID has had on the town since its inception, particularly its efforts in promoting the town, enhancing security, and driving economic growth.

In recognition of the BID’s achievements, Burnley Council has committed to supporting its next phase with an additional £20,000 per year for five years to fund the work of the BID wardens. This funding will ensure town centre safety remains a priority, with the wardens continuing to address anti-social behaviour and maintain a secure, welcoming environment.

Burnley town centre

Over the past five years, the BID has made significant investments into delivering and supporting events including the Christmas Lights Switch On and Ice Rink, Burnley Live, Artisan Market, Words Festival and the Vintage Car Show. The BID has also been commended at a regional level, achieving Gold in the Best BID category at the Northwest RHS In Bloom Awards.

Coun. Lubna Khan, Burnley Council Executive member for economy and growth, said: “Burnley BID has already proven its value – enhancing safety, increasing footfall and supporting businesses to ensure a more vibrant town. A second term will build on this success.”

What a YES vote would mean

£1.5m+ additional private sector led investment in Burnley over a 5 year term

Tackling violent crime, anti-social behaviour, reducing shoplifting and other town related crime by developing the Burnley Business Crime Reduction Partnership including BID Wardens and managing and deploying radios to BID members and stakeholders in Burnley

Greater investment into high quality events and festivals in the town including the Christmas Lights Switch-On, Burnley Live and Burnley Vintage and Performance Car Show

Attracting new and retaining existing shoppers and visitors both locally and regionally through PR & Marketing

Delivering the popular Mystery Shopper Experience and subsequent Customer Service Awards

A stronger voice for a greater number of businesses and organisations in Burnley

Provision of free and low-cost business training

Initiatives to review and improve the evening economy and strengthen the reputation of the sector

Developing and promoting the profile of Burnley as a place to shop, spend leisure time, invest and work Intelligence and information that tracks footfall, dwell time, consumer behaviours and the wider performance of Burnley

Attracting and retaining good quality staff in Burnley businesses and organisations Sustaining the investments into landscaping and planting schemes across the town and introducing new projects at key gateways