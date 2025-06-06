Just eight years after its launch, Burnley based E&M Property Solutions has not only become an award-winning estate agency, it’s now a key driver of positive change in the town’s housing landscape.

Founded by Managing Director Tina Etherington, the company was born out of a clear mission: to raise standards in property management and improve the quality of housing across Burnley.

E&M has successfully brought more than 170 long-term empty and sub standard properties back into use, directly supporting Burnley Council’s strategic housing objectives. Tina, who started the company as a one-woman operation, now leads a team of nine. She credits their shared commitment and hard work as the foundation of the company’s success.

Managing Director Tina Etherington (seated) with her team at E&M Property Solutions, the company she founded eight years ago. (From left to right) Raphael Harrison (maintenance manager ) Gemma Shakleton (accounts manager ) Morgan Mellor (lettings administrator) Emma Crooks (senior lettings manager) Leanne Chadwick ( senior sales and lettings manager

“None of what we’ve achieved would have been possible without the team,” said Tina. “We all share the same goal—to raise the bar for housing and property management in Burnley, creating lasting benefits for tenants, landlords and investors.”

E&M is accredited by Burnley Borough Council and works closely with both the Empty Homes Team and the Housing Needs Department. This partnership reinforces the company’s reputation as a responsible, proactive player in tackling local housing challenges.

Today, E&M manages over 750 tenancies—primarily single-let family homes, with the remainder made up of HMO (House in Multiple Occupation) rooms, which continue to play a vital role in meeting diverse housing needs.

“There’s a significant demand for HMOs in towns like Burnley,” said Tina. “Our HMO tenants include key workers, contractors, students, professionals on short-term placements, and individuals going through major life transitions, such as divorce or relocation. HMOs offer flexibility and affordability, allowing people to access safe, well-managed accommodation without the commitment or cost of renting an entire property.”

The company provides a comprehensive estate agency service, covering sales, lettings (commercial and residential), property sourcing, and in-house refurbishment. Its specialist team handles everything from minor renovations to full property conversions, ensuring quality, compliance, and consistency at every stage.

In 2024, E&M marked a major milestone with the purchase and full refurbishment of its new headquarters on Manchester Road. This transformative project, led by Tina and her business partner Ryan Morgan—who co-directs their sister company, RT Commercials NW—breathed new life into a long-derelict heritage building. The development not only secured E&M’s presence in the heart of Burnley but also created three new commercial units for local businesses and four luxury apartments on the upper floors.

Tina said: “It took a lot of vision and effort to bring the building back to life, but it was worth it. It’s a beautiful, historic space and we’re proud to have restored it. This project reflects our commitment to improving the local townscape, supporting entrepreneurship, and delivering high-quality housing options.”

E&M has been recognised with several accolades, including ‘Best Letting Agent in Burnley’ at the British Property Awards and ‘Property Manager of the Year’ awarded to team member Emma Crooks.

Tina, who has lived in Burnley for over 20 years, is passionate about the town’s future. “Burnley has seen huge investment over the last decade—it’s a town on the rise, with a lot to offer. We’re proud to be part of that growth.”

She’s also a strong advocate for collaboration within the industry. “With over 42,000 properties in Burnley, there’s more than enough opportunity for agents to work together. It’s about raising standards and doing right by the people who live here.”

Looking ahead, Tina says the company plans to continue expanding while staying true to its mission: “Our goal is simple—deliver quality homes, improve lives, and help Burnley thrive, one property at a time.”