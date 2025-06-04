A bogus Burnley doctor, who was responsible for forging her medical qualifications and fraudulently securing positions as a hospital psychiatrist, has been ordered to pay back £406,624, or spend two and half more years in prison.

Zholia Alemi ( 62), was found guilty of 13 counts of fraud, two counts of forgery, three counts of deception and two counts of using material to falsify medical qualifications at Manchester Crown Court and sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment on February 28th in 2023.

For over 20 years Alemi worked as an NHS psychiatrist in hospitals in England, Wales, and Scotland, earning income and benefits over £1m. She never held the medical qualifications necessary to undertake these roles.

Cumbria Police obtained evidence to prove that Alemi forged her medical qualifications purportedly gained at the University of Auckland to gain entry to the General Medical Council register. Alemi had dropped out of her university course after the first year. Registration with the General Medical Council enabled her to gain employment in various UK hospitals.

Alemi joined the medical register in the UK under a section of the Medical Act which has not been used since 2003. Legislation in force until 2003 allowed graduates from medical schools in certain Commonwealth countries, including New Zealand, to obtain registration to practise in the UK based on a qualification in their originating country. As a result, Alemi did not have to sit and pass the Professional and Linguistic Assessment Board exam (PLAB), an assessment of skills which is usually required of doctors who qualified abroad.

The Judge determined the following: Zholia Alemi - Total criminal benefit: £1,204,819.30, Available amount: £406,624, Confiscation Order: £406,624

Adrian Foster, who is the Chief Crown Prosecutor for the CPS Proceeds of Crime Division of the Serious Economic, Organised Crime and International Directorate, said: “ We have robustly pursued the proceeds of crime with Cumbria Police and have identified all the assets that she has available to pay her order. Alemi had little regard for patient welfare. She used forged New Zealand medical qualifications to obtain employment as an NHS psychiatrist for 20 years. In doing so, she must have treated hundreds of patients when she was unqualified to do so, potentially putting those patients at risk.

“Her fraudulent actions also enabled her to dishonestly earn income and benefits more than £1m, to which she was not entitled. She cheated the public purse and £406,624 will be paid in compensation to the NHS.

“In the last five years, over £478M has been recovered from CPS-obtained Confiscation Orders, ensuring that thousands of convicted criminals cannot profit from their offending. £95 million of that amount has been returned to victims of crime, by way of compensation.”