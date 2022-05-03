Burnley company celebrates 15 years of business and 50 million hours of operation

Since its launch in 2007 the company has completed more than 350 significant control room video wall installations in more than 20 countries.

Its clients have included some of the UK’s and the world’s top businesses and organisations, including BT, Rolls-Royce, Her Majesty’s Government, major banks and finance companies and police forces.

Its installations have also helped keep people safe during major sporting events such as the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics.

UVS managing director Steve Murphy

To mark the company’s 15th anniversary, UVS managing Director Mr Steve Murphy revealed that the company’s 24/7, 365 installations around the world have now clocked up a total 52,560,000 hours of uninterrupted and continuous operation.

He added: “That figure is a glowing endorsement of the effort that has gone in to creating a brilliant team of committed individuals who have all embraced the UVS ethos of providing the ultimate in customer care, service and support to our clients.

“Over the last 15 years we have worked with more than 500 different companies, comprising of both integration partners and end clients, which has led to repeat business from many.

“We have survived two major global recessions, in 2007 and 2009, and the Covid pandemic, coming out the other side stronger in all cases.

“We have also built up exceptional business relationships with our key manufacturing partners, based on honesty, fairness and trust.

“We have supplied systems ranging from a single screen with a PC input to systems with more than 110 video wall screens, across multiple video walls, with multiple video wall controllers and more than 500 channels of IP decoding for distribution of important data across multiple operations rooms and sites.”

UVS offers a very wide range of video wall controller technology to suit clients’ specific requirements – including its own Lucidity UVS brand, developed and built in the UK by UVS.

Mr Murphy added: “During the last 15 years we have witnessed and been immersed in the increase in digital data sources for control room operations, where more and more operational data is provided via network and web access.

“UVS has been instrumental in managing and catering for this change with the video wall technology we have provided to our clients, which falls outside of standard audio-visual solutions.

“Also, due to this increase in the amount of data available to modern control room operations personnel, managing the video wall content based on the data coming in has also become more important, with automated switching based on certain scenarios.”

Over the next 15 years, Mr Murphy said he expects to see increases in affordability and quality, along with improvements in remote transmission and collaboration technology.