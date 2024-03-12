Burnley business lends its sonic brilliance to Oppenheimer's Oscar-winning soundtrack
AMS Neve, founded by Mark Crabtree OBE, has been instrumental in sculpting the sound of the majority of Oscar-winning films in the last decade, and this year is no exception.
Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson’s score for Oppenheimer clinched the 96th Academy Award for Best Music (Original Score). It was crafted over nine months and recorded on AMS Neve’s flagship 88RS console at Warner Bros’ Eastwood scoring stage.
Matthew Turner, Commercial Manager at AMS Neve, said: “We’re thrilled to contribute, in a small way, to Oscar successes over the years, and
representing Burnley on the biggest stage. We manufacture and design our world-leading recording consoles and equipment right here in Burnley, and we’re immensely proud of this.
“Our consoles have helped shape the sound of some iconic films over the years, from Avatar to Bohemian Rhapsody to La La Land and even Parasite, which was mixed in South Korea!
“We’re thrilled to be able to continue that trend with Oppenheimer.”
AMS Neve boasts an impressive collection of accolades, including two Technical Oscars, a Technical Grammy, an Emmy Award, and numerous
Queen’s Awards for Export. AMS Neve’s Digital Film Console (DFC) earned one of the Technical Oscars and is the key tool in many top studios around the world.
Renowned for its cutting-edge technology, the DFC has played an integral role in shaping the soundscapes and effects of several Oscar-nominated films this year. It includes the seven-time Academy Award-winning Oppenheimer, and Barbie, which also took home an Oscar.