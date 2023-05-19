Just a few weeks ago, if you’d asked a typical American on the street if they’d ever heard of Burnley, I’m going to hedge my bets and say that they might not have a clue who we were.

Fast forward a few weeks, and their answer might just surprise you. Where to begin. Of course, ALK Capital have invested in Burnley FC for some time now, so that may have already been on the radar of some in the States, especially with the popularity of Ryan Reynolds investing in Wrexham FC. Then of course, the sporting superstar couple JJ and Kaelia Watt investing into our football club has definitely caught the attention of the press in the US. JJ is something of an NFL god and Kaelia has represented her country in women’s football on numerous occasions.

Snoop Dogg with the Burnley FC top gifted to him

Their passion for Burnley is loud and proud in their interviews and on the Burnley.co.uk social pages we’ve seen plenty of expats in the States saying how overjoyed they are with the news. Another celebrity we’re known to is Snoop Dogg. When a photo did the rounds online a few years

ago of Snoop Dogg holding up a Burnley shirt, many presumed this to be fake. However, it’s absolutely genuine, and here’s why.

Did you know that Burnley-based AMS Neve is considered to be at the forefront of the audio industry, creating equipment that is used in Oscar-winning films and some of the biggest songs in the world, right here in Burnley? In fact, founder Mark Crabtree OBE has taken home a coveted

“technical Oscar” before now in both 2000 and 2004.

In 2015, out of the 28 films nominated at the – to give it its full title – Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences – a whopping 19 had music or sound recorded or mixed through AMS Neve equipment.

So, when AMS Neve makes its annual trip to LA to showcase its equipment at the prestigious National Association of Music Merchants – commonly referred to as NAMM – some very famous faces often drop by to take a look at the technology coming out of Burnley.

And it is these musical connections that resulted in Snoop Dogg posing with a Clarets jersey, despite many on the internet presuming this shot to be a fake. The legendary artist also has AMS Neve equipment in his recording studio, so Burnley is indeed on Snoop’s radar!

Then there’s the fact that the Bank of Dave film rights have been purchased and will soon hit the screen in America. Dave Fishwick is set to go on a tour over there to promote the film and all things Burnley, so we’re pretty certain that by the end of 2023, our neighbours across the pond should know that little bit more about Burnley.