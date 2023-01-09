ESP Play is creating the facility at Coate Water Country Park which will be fully accessible for users with disabilities.

ESP’s Head Of Play Parks Mike Clark said: “We are delighted to be awarded the contract for Coate Water Country Park.

“We have worked closely with Swindon Borough Council to provide an inclusive and accessible play area that can be enjoyed by all, regardless of age or ability, we look forward to completing what will be a fantastic installation and welcoming the public through the gates to play.”

ESP Play have won a contract to build a children's play area in Swindon

An inclusive wheelchair roundabout, an inclusive multi-play seesaw and a larger multi-play unit are some of the new features of the play park. A number of swings will also be built, including one which is wheelchair accessible.

