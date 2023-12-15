Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The prestigious awards, which will see 600 guests celebrate the borough’s finest businesses, charities and other organisations, will be held on Thursday, July 4.

Nomination will open on January 15, and Lukman Patel, chief executive of Burnley Council, said: “I am delighted to announce the month countdown until people can apply for the business awards. This much-loved event is a highlight on the calendar for our business community, but of course, it wouldn’t be the celebration that it is unless we had such incredible talent in Burnley.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley Business Awards 2024 will take place at Crow Wood on Thursday, July 4. Photo: Andy Ford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d encourage as many businesses as possible to apply so the judges can see just how diverse our sectors are. I look forward to seeing who enters and to recognise the shortlisters and winners at the awards ceremony in July 2024.”

Burnley Council leader councillor Afrasiab Anwar added: “As always, it’s great to see the innovation, ambition and excellence of our local businesses being rightly recognised and celebrated. I’d like to thank all our sponsors for their continued support, without which we wouldn’t be able to honour local entrepreneurship in this way. “

The awards, organised by Burnley Council, have historically been held within Towneley Park, next to Towneley Hall. However, due to the extensive renovation works that are currently underway, meaning the hall and adjacent land will be unavailable, the venue has changed for 2024 to Crow Wood Hotel.

Planning has long been underway for the awards, with the sponsors and partners so far including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Small Business (up to ten employees) - Pursuit AerospaceSmall Business (11-49 employees) – Pursuit AerospaceMedium Business – Crow WoodLarge Business – Charter Walk Shopping CentreInternational Trade – +24 MarketingEmployers of the Year – CalicoManufacturing Excellence – Burnley CollegeInnovation – SS&CEnvironmental Excellence – SafranYoung Employee of the Year – BarnfieldTable Wine Sponsor – Forbes SolicitorsChampagne Reception Sponsor – VEKAEntertainment Sponsor – AMS NevePrint Partner – Peter Scott PrintersShortlisting Venue Partner – Holiday Inn ExpressJudging Venue Partner – Impact ConferencingMedia Partner – The Burnley Express