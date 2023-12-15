It's the most wonderful time of the year, and Lancashire's Jordan North is having a ball.

Jordan North, the Radio One DJ who grew up in Burnley and Preston, has made a cheeky attempt at landing the Christmas number one slot.

The 33-year-old former Penwortham Priory High student has recorded 'Winter', a take on Calvin Harris' 2014 smash hit Summer.

He's even recorded a black and white East 17-style video to go with the song, which mentions Jordan's infamous 'picky teas' and 'eating so much cheese'.

Other lyrics in the heavily-synthesised track include: "When I met you in the winter, it was freezing cold. We wore big coats as the snow started to fall."

Jordan's video on TikTok

The video has so far racked up more than 19,000 likes on social media platform Instagram and many more plays on Radio One's TikTok account.

Jordan faces stiff competition for the 2023 Christmas number one slot, going up against The Pogues' Fairytale of New York, following the death of lead singer Shane MacGowan earlier this month.

But current favourites for the festive top spot are Creator Universe - a TikTok collective, which features more than 30 influencers, has covered Wizard's iconic hit I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday, with all of the profits going to charity The Trussell Trust.