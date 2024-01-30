Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr Maqsood Khan – known as ‘Max’ to colleagues and customers – won the Transdev Honours award for August.

He was described as “a pleasure to be around who takes it all in his stride” and works hard to keep buses clean and tidy, while also helping with cleaning at The Burnley Bus Company’s Queensgate depot when its resident team are depleted by holidays and sickness.

The company presents its monthly award to a champion from one of its depots, including travel shop staff, engineers and drivers, with nominations from colleagues and customers.

Transdev’s Lancashire award winners include, from left: Burnley Bus Station Cleaner Maqsood Khan; Blackburn Driver Martin Carlin; The Academy Driving Instructor Tracey Appleyard; Blackburn Driver Irfan Ifrhkhar; and Rosso Operations Manager Lee Wardle. IT Service Manager Dan McGinty was also named among the winners in the bus firm’s two awards schemes.