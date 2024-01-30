Burnley Bus Station cleaner wins Transdev monthly honour
Mr Maqsood Khan – known as ‘Max’ to colleagues and customers – won the Transdev Honours award for August.
He was described as “a pleasure to be around who takes it all in his stride” and works hard to keep buses clean and tidy, while also helping with cleaning at The Burnley Bus Company’s Queensgate depot when its resident team are depleted by holidays and sickness.
The company presents its monthly award to a champion from one of its depots, including travel shop staff, engineers and drivers, with nominations from colleagues and customers.
Transdev Operations Director Vitto Pizzuti said: “It’s in the unexpected moments when confronted with a challenge that we really see the amazing determination and dedication of our teams and individuals. I’m proud of every one of the winners we’re recognising with these awards – and on behalf of our customers, I’m grateful for all they do.”