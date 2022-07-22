For she has launched her own business at the age of 18.

Maisy studied beauty at Nelson and Colne College after leaving Blessed Trinity RC College in Burnley.

Beautician Maisy Walker, who has launched her own business at the age of 18, with one of her clients, who is also her older sister, Holly Walker

"This is a dream come true for me," said Maisy, who is based at LW Aesthetics and Beauty run by Lizzie Wilson in Manchester Road, Burnley.

Maisy's businessman father, Ian, was her first practice model before she started doing treatments for friends. After graduating from college she launched Maisy Walker Beauty where she offers a range of treatments including dermaplaning, henna brows and lash lifts.

Maisy is honing and developing her skills at the H Q Academy at LW Aesthetics and, according to Lizzie, she is a star pupil.

Lizzie said: "This profession is not just about being able to offer treatments, it is about connecting with the client to make them feel comfortable and Maisy has that skill."