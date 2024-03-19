Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The business shared exclusive details of its strategic direction and latest range of products and services with partners at a recent collaboration event.

Fabrication businesses from across the UK and Ireland came together at Crow Wood Hotel and Spa in Burnley, for a full day of partnership activities and information sharing focused on VEKA’s commitment to delivery of the highest quality products, innovative approaches and sustainable solutions.

Neil Evans, managing director at VEKA plc, said: “VEKA is dedicated to revolutionising the PVCu sector through our approach to design, innovation and customer focus. Our latest developments and new products, developed through collaboration with industry partners, will introduce a new era to the window and door sector.”

VEKA plc at the team partner event at Crow Wood in Burnley

VEKA’s pioneering approach to the design and manufacture of the highest quality systems was on display at the event through a special preview of its brand-new product suite. Developed in collaboration with fabrication partners, to bring enhanced aesthetic appeal and technical prowess to the market, the product looks set to set to be a game-changer for the PVCu windows and doors sector.

Partners who attended also gained the opportunity to learn about VEKA’s innovative digital design support and specification tool for the fenestration industry, WinDoPlan, designed to help users navigate upcoming changes to the Future Homes Standard. Plus, information was shared about how VEKA Recycling is leading the way and demonstrating its commitment to keeping material in the UK, through its pioneering approach towards enabling a sustainable closed-loop system for the PVCu sector.

Mark Dicconson, managing director at John Fredericks Plastics Ltd added: “The day was universally seen as a huge success by everyone I spoke to at and after the event. It was obvious that VEKA wants to engage with customers and assist in their future prosperity with a combination of innovation/service and technical support. The event exceeded my expectations.”

During the day a range of senior leaders from the VEKA team shared updates and insight with customers, including presentations from Andreas Hartleif, CEO at VEKA Group and Neil Evans, managing director at VEKA plc, plus many more. Key messages highlighted how VEKA is committed to working hand in hand with industry partners to advance the market and be at the forefront of its future – and how its values drive that focus.

Neil added: “I make no apologies for consistently referring to our dedication and focus on delivering the highest levels of quality, innovation and sustainability, because it’s what we do. These pillars run through VEKA – it’s in our DNA.”

During the event, attendees also listened to guest speaker, Matt Williams, chief operating officer at Burnley Football Club, share stories and insight around the subject of nurturing talent. Later during the evening celebrations, guests were entertained by entrepreneur and ‘Bank of Dave’ star David Fishwick and magician Jason Rea.