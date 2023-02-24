Burnley-based UVS traffic control room projects help manage a third of England's major roads
Burnley-based Ultimate Visual Solutions’ (UVS) projects is helping to monitor traffic on a third of England’s major roads following an upsurge in demand for video wall control room technology.
UVS and its system integration partners now have control room video wall solutions playing a vital role in traffic management schemes covering more than 7,000 miles of the country’s motorways, A roads and busy commuter routes.
Clients include a range of councils, traffic alliances and companies as well as National Highways, the government company which operates and maintains 4,500 miles of England’s motorways and major A roads.
Completed UVS traffic projects include:
- All seven National Highways England Regional Operations Centres
- Glasgow Council combined traffic, public space CCTV and multiagency control room
- Wakefield Urban Traffic Control Room
- Sheffield Urban Traffic Control Room
- Calderdale traffic and public space CCTV control room
- West Midlands Combined Authority coordination control room (multiple locations and video walls)
- Bristol City Council Traffic Control Centre
- Derbyshire County Council Control Centre
- Devon County Council Control Centre
- Hindhead Tunnel, Surrey, Traffic Control Centre
UVS is also in the final stages of contract agreements for new traffic control projects in Scotland and the Midlands regions.
UVS Managing Director Steve Murphy said: “Having a high quality and resilient video wall is essential in providing a 24/7, 365 traffic monitoring operation and we are delighted that our technology is being trusted to play such a key role.
“UVS involvement has included the development of specific integrations between our Lucidity video wall software and external traffic control applications which are used extensively for traffic monitoring across the UK road network.”