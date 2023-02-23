The announcement came as part of a £56m. investment for increasing electric vehicle (EV) chargepoints across the country that is expected to help see up to 2,400 extra EV chargepoints installed in the short term, and to help local councils deliver tens of thousands more in the long term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funding will expand three pilots already taking place, including in North Yorkshire.

An electric vehicle chargepoint in Burnley

It also helps sixteen local councils across England, including Lancashire, to fund the dedicated in-house expertise needed to develop chargepoint plans and work with private operators. This will deliver a more comprehensive and reliable network of chargepoints for drivers.