Lancashire receives £600,000 electric vehicle chargepoint funding from government
Lancashire has been awarded £600,000 to increase the number of electric vehicle chargepoints.
The announcement came as part of a £56m. investment for increasing electric vehicle (EV) chargepoints across the country that is expected to help see up to 2,400 extra EV chargepoints installed in the short term, and to help local councils deliver tens of thousands more in the long term.
The funding will expand three pilots already taking place, including in North Yorkshire.
It also helps sixteen local councils across England, including Lancashire, to fund the dedicated in-house expertise needed to develop chargepoint plans and work with private operators. This will deliver a more comprehensive and reliable network of chargepoints for drivers.
Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson said: “It’s great that Lancashire has bid successfully for this funding – one of only sixteen local authorities to do so. This will help them to kick on with their plans to develop the charging infrastructure we need as our local areas transition to electric vehicles.”