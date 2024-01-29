News you can trust since 1877
Burnley-based electrical contractor QUEST sees 47% turnover boost in end of year results

Burnley-based electrical contractor and facilities management provider QUEST Ltd has announced a 47% jump in turnover in end of year results.
By Dominic Collis
Published 29th Jan 2024, 10:15 GMT
With key appointments in commercial and technical roles, the launch of a new wholesale website and a staff survey showing record levels of satisfied employees, 2023 proved to be a momentous year for the specialists based in Eastham Place.

An NICEIC-approved electrical contractor and facilities management provider with more than 30 years of experience, Quest also offers a wholesale service to trade customers.

Mr Andrew Wood, the managing director of QUEST, said: “We are very pleased to have achieved such a significant increase in turnover in what has been a challenging year across the industry.

Andrew Wood, managing director of QUEST

“We are also delighted with the results of our internal survey which really demonstrate every part of our business is moving in the right direction. We won’t be resting on our laurels though, as we have even more plans for growth and further improving our excellent service for our customers in 2024.”

QUEST has now added a wholesale website www.questelectrical.co.uk to offer a clearer distinction between the two divisions of the business and provide a smoother customer journey.

Founded more than 30 years ago, QUEST employs more than 60 staff and works with blue-chip customers such as Adidas UK, Jaguar Land Rover, Rolls Royce and AB World Foods.

An internal survey showed that an overwhelming majority of team members at the company were happy in their roles there and 100% had fun at work.

