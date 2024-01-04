Launched almost four decades ago by three friends a Burnley scaffolding company, that went on to handle some of the largest projects in the North of England, has been recognised for its work.

CWR Scaffolds were runners up in the Project of the Year category at the annual National Access and Scaffolding Awards 2023 in a black tie dinner held at Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge, London. Judges were impressed with the major project the Burnley company was a huge part of in Bradford. The firm provided general access, wall retention, staircase and temporary roof scaffolds for the renovation of The Odeon in the city centre, one of the largest renovation projects in the north of England.

Opened as The Victoria in 1930 as a live music and show venue, it hosted many famous bands, including The Beatles and The Rolling Stones up until its closure in the 1960s. It was then converted into a multi-screen cinema that closed in the 1990s. After remaining derelict for 20 years, the Bradford Live! initiative campaigned to save the building from demolition and restore it as a modern live music venue. The project is seen as a key factor in the city winning the City of Culture nomination for 2025.

Work began in spring, 2021, and CWR Scaffolds’ scope of works was large and varied across the length of the project, with a wide variety of tube and fitting scaffolds from flying shores to truss outs being erected. Kevin Wimbles, CWR Scaffolds contracts manager, said “We are pleased to have been able to work closely with the principle contractor R. N. Wooler in helping to deliver a project of this size. We maintained a large team on site across the duration of the project, allowing us to cope with a fast paced job where every day can throw up new issues. It hasn’t been without its challenges, the materials price increases and shortages during the pandemic at the forefront of those.