Angels nightclub Burnley: 33 photos from the second reunion at Burnley's Hidden venue (part one)
The years rolled back to the 90s at the second reunion to celebrate the long gone iconic Burnley nightclub Angels
By Sue Plunkett
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT
Held at Burnley’s Hidden venue on Cow Lane the night before New Year’s Eve, the night was hosted by legendary international DJ Paul Taylor, whose retro nights made the Angels a magnet for clubbers from across the UK back in the 90s. He was joined at the decks by DJs Big Danny, Ben Taylor and Liam Boult.
And here is the first gallery of amazing photos of former devotees of the Angels who got the chance to turn the clock back.
