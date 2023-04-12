At 21 the former Blessed Trinity RC College pupil was working as a full time sales negotiator and valuer with an estate agents.

And just a year ago he launched his own company, Hanson and Cole Property Investments Ltd, with his business partner Josh Cole.

Joe Hanson of Burnley's Hanson and Cole Property Investments Ltd

Based at The Landmark in Burnley the company has 40 properties on the books and has just appointed its first employee, Holly Frost, who has taken over responsibility for the lettings side of the business.

The company’s main focus is to guide investors on potential or existing property portfolios, either as an income, a retirement nest egg or simply as a business project. Joe and Josh met when Joe advised Josh on property investments while working for an estate agents. With clients across the North West the company, which was initially launched at Northlight in Brierfield, specialises in off-market, direct to vendor purchases, using the duo’s local knowledge and expertise.

Joe said: “We thought there was a gap in the market so came up with the idea of going into business together. Next month marks our first year and we are looking into the possibility of going into residential sales so the future is exciting for us.”

Joe is the son of well known Burnley florist Amanda Hanson whose business, Sweet William Florist’s, is based in Standish Street. His father Duncan is a postman and his older sister Sophie is a family support worker. For Joe the pride of establishing a business in the Hanson family name is a testament to the support and guidance his late grandfather, Malcolm Hanson, gave him growing up.