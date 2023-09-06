News you can trust since 1877
Burnley and Pendle Wilko stores learn their fate as announcement made on which stores to close after bid to rescue whole of business fails

Administrators for ill fated Wilko have revealed the locations of 52 stores which will close after failing to secure a rescue deal for the whole business.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 6th Sep 2023, 16:33 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 16:34 BST
And the Burnley and Nelson stores are among the outlets that will close on Tuesday next week.

PwC, which was appointed to oversee the insolvency last month, said it remains in talks with parties interested in buying the remaining parts of the business. The announcement comes a day after rival retailer B&M bought up to 51 other Wilko stores in a deal worth up to £13 million.

Administrators added today that “it is possible that further store closures may regrettably be necessary”, depending on talks with remaining suitors.

Administrators for ill fated Wilko, which has branches in Burnley and Nelson, have revealed the locations of 52 stores which will close after failing to secure a rescue deal for the whole business.
It is understood that HMV owner Doug Putman is still in discussions with PwC over a possible deal to save a significant number of stores.The raft of closures next week will lead to to 1,016 redundancies, while the company has also announced hundreds of further job losses affecting warehouse and service centre staff.Edward Williams, joint administrator, said: “In the absence of viable offers for the whole business, very sadly store closures and redundancies of team members from those stores are now necessary.“The loss of these stores will be felt not only by the team members who served them with such dedication, including through the uncertainty of recent weeks, but also the communities which they have been a part of.”

