Bowland Beer Hall in Clitheroe awarded Taproom of the Year 2022

The bar, based at Holmes Mill, was named Taproom of the Year at the National Pub and Bar Awards 2022.

The presentations took place at 30 Euston Square in London on Wednesday, and were attended by the 94 county winners, who were selected and announced earlier this year in April.

Bowland Beer Hall, Holmes Mill, Clitheroe.

James Warburton, managing director said, “This is a fantastic win for the team and an honour to win this national award against such strong competition against some of the finest hostelries in the UK.