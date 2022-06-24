Bowland Beer Hall in Clitheroe awarded Taproom of the Year 2022

The bar, based at Holmes Mill, was named Taproom of the Year at the National Pub and Bar Awards 2022.
Read More
The presentations took place at 30 Euston Square in London on Wednesday, and were attended by the 94 county winners, who were selected and announced earlier this year in April.
James Warburton, managing director said, “This is a fantastic win for the team and an honour to win this national award against such strong competition against some of the finest hostelries in the UK.
“It is a testament to the hard work that went into converting the Mill in the first place, and now the team who keeps things running day to day. We look forward to welcoming customers who may not have visited us before, who’d like to experience what Holmes Mill has to offer for the whole family”