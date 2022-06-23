Archaeological excavations discover prehistoric and medieval finds on Calf Hill near Sabden

Archaeological excavations on Calf Hill, an enigmatic site to the north of Sabden, have revealed evidence of occupation from prehistoric times through to the 20th Century.

By Dominic Collis
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 3:45 pm

In 2018, Catherine Rousseau started excavations on the visible earthworks with the support of local community archaeology groups. These excavations revealed a long–forgotten road, probably medieval in origin.

With the use of LiDAR, drone surveys and geophysical surveys, it has been demonstrated that the site has many more archaeological features to be investigated than at first thought.

The excavations are being continued in July and August by Discover Archaeology as part of the Council for British Archaeology’s Festival of Archaeology. Discover Archaeology organises guided walks, talks, digs and activities for all. Everyone will be welcome.

Calf Hill medieval earthworks near Sabden

Catherine said: “An enormous debt of gratitude is owed to Mr and Mrs Gill of Cockshotts Farm, Heyhouses for allowing access to the land and for their continued support throughout the project.”