In 2018, Catherine Rousseau started excavations on the visible earthworks with the support of local community archaeology groups. These excavations revealed a long–forgotten road, probably medieval in origin.

With the use of LiDAR, drone surveys and geophysical surveys, it has been demonstrated that the site has many more archaeological features to be investigated than at first thought.

The excavations are being continued in July and August by Discover Archaeology as part of the Council for British Archaeology’s Festival of Archaeology. Discover Archaeology organises guided walks, talks, digs and activities for all. Everyone will be welcome.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calf Hill medieval earthworks near Sabden