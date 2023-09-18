Boost for Clitheroe high street as branch of The Edinburgh Woollen Mill opens
Clitheroe’s high street has been given a boost with the opening of a branch of The Edinburgh Woollen Mill, a renowned British brand.
Founded in 1946 as the Langholm Dyeing and Finishing Company Limited, Edinburgh Woollen Mill has evolved into a household name with a portfolio of 200 stores nationwide.
Nicola Feeney, Area Manager for the store, said: “We are excited to welcome visitors to our new store to explore our wonderful collections. It’s going to be a great addition to Clitheroe and the local retail mix.”