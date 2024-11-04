A Burnley company has been acquired by a leading Blackburn-based provider of telecoms services.

Claritel has announced the acquisition of IT firm, J2 Technology Ltd, based at Castle Clough Mill, Castle Clough, Hapton.

This strategic move is set to significantly enhance Claritel's service offerings and accelerate its growth trajectory.

Jay Motorwala, founder of Claritel, said the acquisition would propel the group’s growth by 30%.

He said: “This acquisition is a big step for Claritel. Our acquisition of J2 Technology, specifically Adam Robinson, who I have known since 2019, strengthens our team and enhances our capabilities. Adam brings almost four decades of industry experience to the team, and I am excited to have him join us.”

Adam Robinson, former Director of J2 Technology Ltd and now Head of IT at Claritel, said: “Joining Claritel is a fantastic opportunity for both our team and our clients. Together, we can offer a comprehensive range of services, and I’m excited to see where we can take the company next.”