When Barnfield’s PA, Danielle Stephenson saw the charity campaigning for Christmas Eve boxes for users of the service, she launched a campaign internally to collect as many donations as possible from her generous colleagues.

PAC is a wonderful charity that helps support those impacted by homelessness, domestic abuse and/or poor mental health.

The charity campaigned for shoeboxes filled with items that would help spread a little festive cheer this Christmas including; toiletries, hats/scarves/gloves, sweet treats, Christmas-themed gifts and small toys.

Barnfield Construction workers have been filling shoeboxes for Positive Action in the Community

Danielle said: “Christmas may feel very different for many people this year, however for those experiencing difficult personal situations, it can be a very daunting time.

“When I saw PAC was appealing for Christmas Eve boxes, I felt it was something we had to support here at Barnfield. Many of us have spare toiletries and other items at home so with the help of my amazingly generous colleagues, we have managed to create numerous Christmas Eve boxes that we hope will make some people smile this Christmas.”

PAC gratefully took delivery of the boxes and gave assurance they would hugely help users of the service.

The Barnfield Homes division further helped the charity by donating items from their show apartment at Linden House, Colne. These items will help someone going into independent living.