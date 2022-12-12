The care home on Colne Road, Burnley, is a residential care home providing exceptional care to people aged 65+ and those living with age-related difficulties and dementia.

Bank Hall, once a maternity hospital is surrounded by lush woodland and offers its residents 24-hour care.

The inspection was carried out on 4th November 2022 with the home awarded an overall rating of Good. CQC praised the safety of the home, Bank Hall staff promptly responded to the needs of the people in their care with one person saying that “the staff have been incredibly helpful and supportive.”

Bank Hall Care Home has been rated Good by the Care Quality Commission

In each of the five categories, Safe, Effective, Caring, Responsive, and Well-led, Bank Hall achieved a Good rating in every one.

Registered Manager for Bank Hall, Martha Hamill, described the result as “a testament to the incredible work effort of the staff who have continued to show how their passion for helping people for the fourth year in a row.