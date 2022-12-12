Lidgett &Beyond member, Mark Chung, who lives on Castle Road, explained: “The application is outline, access only, but the property speculators behind it, Accrue Capital, have confusingly submitted lavish illustrations and layouts.

"None of these things are determined in outline applications. They have just submitted all this detail to confuse local residents and lure them into making irrelevant comments on the Pendle Planning Portal. It’s essentially more of a marketing prospectus than an outline application.”

Plans have been submitted to build houses on the Upper Rough in Colne

Residents can view all the plans in the documents loaded onto Pendle Council’s Planning Portal. They should choose “Planning” and then “How to view and comment on a planning application” and enter 22/0790/OUT into the search box. L&B is asking that people send their comments to [email protected] and copy the charity in at [email protected]

“The letters residents received stated that the deadline for comments was 14th December”, said L&B Charity Trustee, Alison Birkinshaw, “but we noticed that vital documents were missing from the Pendle Planning Portal and the site notices had not been displayed so, following our complaint, the deadline has been extended to 23rd. It seems that Accrue Capital is counting on pre Christmas apathy from Colners and, if so, I suspect they are going to be disappointed!”

Pendle Council has confirmed that comments will be accepted right up until determination of the application.

Coun. Sarah Cockburn-Price, who co-founded L&B almost a decade ago, and is chairman of the Colne Neighbourhood Plan, which has just finished Regulation 16, explained: “We do not think they have fully addressed the Planning Inspector’s determination from 2016. The Upper Rough has also been chosen as a Local Green Space in the emerging Colne Neighbourhood Plan. This means that to be contrary to it - as this application is - prejudices emerging Pendle planning policy.

“In addition, there is the removal of nesting habitat for ground nesting birds, specifically the Red List curlew which is in danger of extinction, the negative impact on long range views and detrimental impact on Footpaths 139 and 216, which forms part of the Winewall Circular Walk and the East Colne Way promoted circular walk.

"Last time, Pendle Council only had a 4.3 year housing land supply, whereas now it has over seven years’ supply, so its hands aren’t tied into accepting something unsustainable, inaccessible and highly visible.”

Residents can read the Colne Neighbourhood Plan here: https://colnetowncouncil.org.uk/services/neighbourhood-plan/ and specifically look at the Green Spaces Report, where the Upper Rough is number 4, and the Significant Viewpoint Assessment (pages 13 and 14).

L&B is urging all who care about the Upper Rough to respond to this application.

Chairman of Trustees, Coun. David Cockburn-Price said: “Last time, we managed over 400 responses – let’s smash 500 this time.”

Visit www.lidgettandbeyond.org for the latest info and to see available L&B fundraising merchandise

