BAE Systems takes step forward with futuristic hover aircraft partnership

It has signed two memoranda of understanding at the Farnborough Airshow with Embraer to firstly develop the Eve eVTOL aircraft for defence purposes and secondly to explore marketing opportunities in parts of the world where BAE Systems has a strong presence, such as Saudi Arabia, for the C-390 Millennium.

The C-390 Millennium and its air-to-air refuelling configuration, the KC-390, are new generation multi-role military transport aircraft designed by Embraer which aim to offer customers unrivalled mobility and cargo capacity, rapid re-configurability, as well as reduced operational costs.

The design of the eVTOL aircraft that Embraer and BAE Systems are to work on

Ian Muldowney, chief operating officer for BAE Systems’ Air sector, said, “This collaboration recognises the capability of the C-390 Millennium aircraft combined with BAE Systems’ extensive knowledge and understanding of international markets, including experience in standing up military capability and delivering industrialisation through the support, maintenance and training solutions for complex aircraft.”

Jackson Schneider, president and chief executive of Embraer Defense and Security, said: “The MoU for the C-390 Millennium draws on the collective strengths of two leading aerospace players. Collaborating with BAE Systems will bring valuable international defence market experience and delivery and support to complex military projects together with Embraer’s leading reputation in the design, development, and manufacturing of aircraft.”

For the eVTOL collaboration, the companies intend to create a joint venture that will bring together the complementary skills of Embraer and BAE Systems to pursue the potential development of a defence variant, with Eve being the platform provider.

In December 2021, BAE Systems and Embraer revealed plans to work together on the development of the Eve eVTOL aircraft as a potential defence variant.

Embraer's Jackson Schneider and BAE Systems' Ian Muldowney in front of the C-390 Millenium