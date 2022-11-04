Argos: High-street stalwart confirms opening date for brand-new Burnley store
A brand-new Argos store will open in Burnley next week.
By Laura Longworth
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
The store will open inside Sainsbury’s Burnley Superstore in Active Way on Friday, November 11th.
The current standalone Argos store in Burnley Retail Park in Canning Street will close next week as it being relocated to Sainsbury’s Burnley.
A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s, which owns Argos, said: “By bringing together the much-loved brands of Sainsbury’s and Argos under the one roof, our customers will be able to enjoy greater convenience as the new Argos will enable them to purchase thousands of technology, home and toy products whilst picking up their groceries.”