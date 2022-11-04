News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Argos: High-street stalwart confirms opening date for brand-new Burnley store

A brand-new Argos store will open in Burnley next week.

By Laura Longworth
37 minutes ago - 1 min read

The store will open inside Sainsbury’s Burnley Superstore in Active Way on Friday, November 11th.

The current standalone Argos store in Burnley Retail Park in Canning Street will close next week as it being relocated to Sainsbury’s Burnley.

A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s, which owns Argos, said: “By bringing together the much-loved brands of Sainsbury’s and Argos under the one roof, our customers will be able to enjoy greater convenience as the new Argos will enable them to purchase thousands of technology, home and toy products whilst picking up their groceries.”

A brand-new Argos store is set to open inside Sainsbury's Superstore, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Most Popular

Read More
11 photos of popular Burnley pub that needs a new landlord
ArgosSainsbury'sBurnley