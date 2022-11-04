Argos: High-street stalwart confirms opening date for brand-new Burnley store

The current standalone Argos store in Burnley Retail Park in Canning Street will close next week as it being relocated to Sainsbury’s Burnley .

A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s, which owns Argos, said: “By bringing together the much-loved brands of Sainsbury’s and Argos under the one roof, our customers will be able to enjoy greater convenience as the new Argos will enable them to purchase thousands of technology, home and toy products whilst picking up their groceries.”